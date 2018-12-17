Flashback: D-Genocide Supplement

Who doesn’t love a supplement in the middle of your daily newspaper?

Step back to the bicentennial year that is 1988. After jumping ship to Christopher Skase‘s Channel 7 from a successful two season run at the ABC, The D-Generation troupe whipped up four specials for the network: The D-Generation Goes Commercial, D-Genocide, and The D-Generation’s Tribute To Roy Smeck (The D-Generation Country Homestead was done in 1989).

From our archives, we look at the second special created – D-Genocide. A precursor to The Olden Days and Bargearse shown on The Late Show, the team redubbed clips of the Crawford Production police drama series Homicide from the 1960s, and used some of the bits as segues or breaks between sketches.

Sydney Morning Herald – Sunday October 9, 1988

Sydney Morning Herald – October 10, 1988

D-Genocide review – The Age – October 11, 1988



