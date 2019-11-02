The Mick Molloy Show Episode 3

Guide by Steve.
Originally broadcast Saturday July 24, 1999
For this third episode, Mick brings local comedian Dave O’Neil to the couch.
Glow-Weave Gay-Life Shirts
Intro
On the couch with Judith, Tony and Dave O’Neil:
- Craig Lowndes accident
- John Howard’s golf swing
- Pool cue accident
- Tony’s flatmate Jake The Muss
Guest Band: Mach Pelican
Female Shuttle Captain in space
- Male Lingerie
- John Howard golf
- John Laws and pants on fire
On the couch with Bob Franklin and Paatschy:
- Mr Squiggle turned 40
- Drinker’s bite
Judith in Montreal
Bob Franklin’s Bob’s Scrapbook
Mick Molloy’s barbershop quartet
Bob Franklin’s How Delightful
Dave O’Neil dressed as a security guard in the streets
Satellite cross to Mark Little in the U.K.
Largest Living Things perform Free.
Sport with Pendo.
Performance by Mach Pelican.
Tony’s clips:
- Tony Danza looking sweaty
- The Ernie Sigley Show Special from Pentridge
Paatschy’s entertainment news:
- Keanu Reeves about to become a father
- Reeves’ band Dogstar on tour
- Silence of the Lambs sequel in development
- Eyes Wide Shut review
- Mike Goldfield scandal
Closer: Largest Living Things with Dan Warner “Rainbow Suit”