Apr 10

VALE John Clarke

News

by Matt F

We’re sad to hear a long-time team player to the D-Generation and Working Dog crew John Clarke has died, aged 68.

Born in New Zealand, the satirist who brought Fred Dagg to the Australian household, made A Current Affair more interesting alongside his comedy partner Bryan Dawe with satirical interviews as Clarke & Dawe.

While Clarke wrote and appeared in many Australian TV and films, he appeared in the The D-Generation Goes Commercial, as well as Mick Molloy‘s 2003 film Crackerjack. He was even the celebrity gardener when The D-Generation hosted Burke’s Backyard.

Clarke also popped up on radio shows, such as Molloy and Tony Martin‘s Martin/Molloy.

 

You can read more on John Clarke’s passing here.

