VALE John Clarke

We’re sad to hear a long-time team player to the D-Generation and Working Dog crew John Clarke has died, aged 68.

Born in New Zealand, the satirist who brought Fred Dagg to the Australian household, made A Current Affair more interesting alongside his comedy partner Bryan Dawe with satirical interviews as Clarke & Dawe.

While Clarke wrote and appeared in many Australian TV and films, he appeared in the The D-Generation Goes Commercial, as well as Mick Molloy‘s 2003 film Crackerjack. He was even the celebrity gardener when The D-Generation hosted Burke’s Backyard.

Clarke also popped up on radio shows, such as Molloy and Tony Martin‘s Martin/Molloy.

John Clarke – so very funny & charming & warm. A brilliant mentor to so many in comedy. His closest friends and family will be shattered. — Jane Kennedy (@Jane_L_Kennedy) April 10, 2017

John Clarke, always the best thing in whatever he was in: https://t.co/zImjkbQ4Ng — Tony Martin (@mrtonymartin) April 10, 2017

Shocked to hear of John's passing. We were privileged to have his generous support in our early days. A true original. pic.twitter.com/RIDV7e8Jg0 — Working Dog (@workingdogprod) April 10, 2017

