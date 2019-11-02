Season 1 Episode 18

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday November 21, 1992
Seven Up.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Bjelke-Peterson family reunion, Prime Minister signs a $5 note, Superman given the arse, Daryl Braithwaite.
News Desk:
- Mick interrupts
- Prime Minister and the national anthem
- John Major’s unpopularity
- Benazir Bhutto (Jane with Rob as Imran Kahn)
- logging protest
- Alan Bond’s acquittal
- Prince in Australia
- Royal family video
Deaths Doorstep Maximum Security Retirement Village.
Dickheads & Has-beens.
Cigarette packet warnings.
The Olden Days: Episode Eighteen “Madame Frontbottom: Fortune Teller”.
Countdown Classics: “Mailbag requests”.
Street Interviews: National Anthem.
Shitscared: Chuck Connors death, the first stunt.
Commercial Crimestoppers: Exchange Television, Car City, Gourmet Revolution (the Wacky Waiters).
Singer’s Nightmare
God Knows What.
Toilet Break: The Natural Seven “Musical Sleigh Ride”.
The Explorer’s Club.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Graham and the Colonel fan club
- Cheerio to Reg Kennedy
- West Indian cricket team
- Cigarette advertising in cricket
- Japan Cup
- Bad week for castles
- Signed $5 note
- Tim Fisher’s wedding
- David Suzuki
- People’s Choice Awards
- Fosters ad
Closing: TV games.