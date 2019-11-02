Return to The Late Show

Season 1 Episode 18

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday November 21, 1992

Seven Up.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Bjelke-Peterson family reunion, Prime Minister signs a $5 note, Superman given the arse, Daryl Braithwaite.

News Desk:

  • Mick interrupts
  • Prime Minister and the national anthem
  • John Major’s unpopularity
  • Benazir Bhutto (Jane with Rob as Imran Kahn)
  • logging protest
  • Alan Bond’s acquittal
  • Prince in Australia
  • Royal family video

Deaths Doorstep Maximum Security Retirement Village.

Dickheads & Has-beens.

Cigarette packet warnings.

The Olden Days: Episode Eighteen “Madame Frontbottom: Fortune Teller”.

Countdown Classics: “Mailbag requests”.

Street Interviews: National Anthem.

Shitscared: Chuck Connors death, the first stunt.

Commercial Crimestoppers: Exchange Television, Car City, Gourmet Revolution (the Wacky Waiters).

Singer’s Nightmare

God Knows What.

Toilet Break: The Natural Seven “Musical Sleigh Ride”.

The Explorer’s Club.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Graham and the Colonel fan club
  • Cheerio to Reg Kennedy
  • West Indian cricket team
  • Cigarette advertising in cricket
  • Japan Cup
  • Bad week for castles
  • Signed $5 note
  • Tim Fisher’s wedding
  • David Suzuki
  • People’s Choice Awards
  • Fosters ad

Closing: TV games.