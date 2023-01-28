Champagne Comedy Podcast – The Late Show

Join (in alphabetical order) Alison, Anthony, Daniel, Kim, Matt and Prue in a discussion of The Late Show episodes, breaking down jokes and references, and highlighting obscurities since the original broadcast from 1992 onwards.
So if you’re keen on some escapism and think of a time in your life when watching The Late Show on TV was the best thing in the world, please dust off your worn bootleg VHS tape and join us by subscribing to our podcast on your favourite podcast host below!
This podcast has no direct association with the Working Dog team, the ABC, and Co.
EPISODE ONE
Our pilot episode was so raw and unscripted, we needed to split it in two!
- Meet the team and meet our merchandise collection
- Discuss at least the first 7 minutes of Season 1 Episode 1 of The Late Show
- We continue to break down more details of Season 1 Episode 1 of The Late Show
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWO
- Tony joins the discussion (not THAT Tony).
- Season 1 Episode 2 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Contains the mentioning of “Daddo”, unwarranted usage of Warren Beatty’s namesake, and the reveal on what Club Yarrawonga meant in the teaser trailer
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE THREE
- Special guests Spencer and Nikki Howson
- Season 1 Episode 3 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- We answer your feedback and explain what Rheem is all about, but a tiny touch on The Goodies.
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE FOUR
- Season 1 Episode 4 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- We read out your letters, responses
- Ripponlea Mansion and Lisa Ondieki gets some love
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE FIVE
- Season 1 Episode 5 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Tony (from Episode 2) returns
- Thunder Thighs, The Four Kinsmen, that Elle MacPherson special get the spotlight
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE SIX
- Season 1 Episode 6 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Our right of reply to a ‘Warneke’
- Shoddy DeNiro impressions
- Sylvania Waters gets a look-in
- ♬ Everything’s alright yes, everything’s fine! ♬
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE SEVEN
- Season 1 Episode 7 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Inappropriate love songs
- A terrible rendition of Plastic Bertrand
- BeDazzled!
- Colour computers and hecklers
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE EIGHT
- Season 1 Episode 8 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Australia’s Naughtiest Home Videos gets the arse
- Bruce Ruxton gets the slipper
- I’ve lost – 30kgs!
- 50 BUCKS!
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE NINE
- Season 1 Episode 9 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Some win, some lose…
- “Sexy”
- Fly me to the moon
- Love for Myrtle Woods, Bert Newton and Eddie Charlton
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TEN
- Season 1 Episode 10 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Special guest Danie Tregonning
- A Product of its Time
- Someone owns a Sylvania Waters book
- Tennis and Cocker Spaniels
- Chance and Coincidences
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE ELEVEN
- Season 1 Episode 11 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- (Our) Tony has returned
- Your feedback ‘Backchat’ style
- “Like A Tiger”
- A beverage from the Mudfields
- The hauntingly beautiful Lavinia
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWELVE
- Season 1 Episode 12 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer Mason
- Who is/are “a pack of arseholes”
- What’s all that about?
- A Lousy 5 bucks
- More love for Noeline
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 13 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Elderly Operations Centre
- Brass blasts
- Houseboat Horror with special interview with Gavin Wood
- Anything art
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE FOURTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 14 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Damn, I’m still in Glenrowan!
- Tribute to Michael Gudinski
- Viking Talk
- Snobby people at dinner parties
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE FIFTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 15 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer Dan Ilic
- Sticky moments
- Red Hot Chili Peppers concert
- Warwick Capper re-enactment
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE SIXTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 16 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Yo! Way To Go!
- Best & Worst Dressed
- Life as a Musical
- Bad Street Theatre
- President Elect ’92
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE SEVENTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 17 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer: Steven
- Whole Lotta Livin’
- Violence on TV
- Santo the Lover
- “Sharks come and go, Ellen!”
- Dinner party conversations
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE EIGHTEEN
- Season 1 Episode 18 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- 8 cents a day
- “God Knows What?”
- Honky Tonk
- Tight Lee Jeans
- Dickheads and Hasbeens
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE NINETEEN
- Season 1 Episode 19 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Tall tales and anecdotes
- Phil Cleary farce
- Award Night for Awards Nights
- Drunk Office Xmas Party
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY
- Season 1 Episode 20 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Farewell Shirty and Gov Frontbottom
- A ‘right of reply’ 30 years later
- Who bought bootleg tapes from eBay
- Staaaage of Mystery
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY ONE
- Season 2 Episode 1 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer Justin Anderson (Foolhardy Cousin George) talks behind the scenes of Charlie The Wonderdog and Pissweak World
- TV Historian Andrew Mercado talks the synopsis of Paradise Beach
- ♬ What’ll I do…? ♬
- A new Toilet Break
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY TWO
- Season 2 Episode 2 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Telecom vs Optus
- Who does the best Psychopath impression
- ♬ I’m your Venus ♬ & ♬ Dude looks like a Logie! ♬
- #1 Jason Stephens Fan Club
- Too much Bernard King talk
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY THREE
- Season 2 Episode 3 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer: BenG
- Needles in cans
- Some bloke winning Miss Australia
- ♬ You just keep me-hanging on ♬ &♬ I will always love you ♬
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY FOUR
- Season 2 Episode 4 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer: Liam Renton
- Jumping on Ernie & Denise’s couch
- “Champagne sketch Comedy!”
- Bell-ringing
- Greg Arnold from Things Of Stone And Wood on ‘Melbourne Cliches‘
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY FIVE
- Season 2 Episode 5 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guest reviewer: Remi “Piffy” Broadway
- Lou Interligi’s story
- Sale Of The Century
- Gabriel Gate talks Frente
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY SIX
- Season 2 Episode 6 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Unplugged
- Jane & Judith do Thelma & Louise
- Precipitous cliffs
- Drunk driver tests
- Judith’s love for Kym Wilson
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY SEVEN
- Season 2 Episode 7 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Special guest reviewer Steven
- Four & 1/2 Minutes of Shit
- Chick vs Shit Magnet
- “I’m very well known”
- Tonga
Or listen on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY EIGHT
- Season 2 Episode 8 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Special guest reviewer The Bazura Project’s Shannon Marinko.
- The Whinging Pom
- ‘On The Buses’
- It’s a repetitious song, girl
- Dickhead Tonight
- John Hewson’s general challenge
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE TWENTY NINE
- Season 2 Episode 9 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- HANDS OFF!
- Snow’s Informer
- Sandhurst Machinery
- Nerfed
- The Oz Brothers
Or watch on YouTube.
BONUS: JASON STEPHENS SPEAKS
-
- Jason Stephens talks all things The Late Show.
- Early days, tours, behind the scenes
- Music parodies & Muckraking
- Anniversaries and reunions
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY
- Season 2 Episode 10 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- P.P.P.P.S.
- How to have a party
- Telstra vs Optus
- Charlie The Wonderdog’s last hurrah
- Special interview: Darren Schutz
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY ONE
- Season 2 Episode 11 of The Late Show gets the rundown
-
Muckraking’s Jo Bailey protest
-
Bargearse begins
-
How boring is rice
-
Tips on hitting up a bar while on holiday
-
RAZIA
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY TWO
- Season 2 Episode 12 of The Late Show gets a rundown
- Guest listener reviewer: Amber
- David Mamet vs David Lynch
-
Supermodels & Super quizzes
-
Sexy Girls with Sexy Guns
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY THREE
- Season 2 Episode 13 of The Late Show gets a rundown
- Guest listener reviewer: Natalie Bochenski
- Chilla Dillas
- More Dinner Parties
- Pan Pipes
- Girl groups
- We track down a Toilet Break “Legend”
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY FOUR
- Season 2 Episode 14 of The Late Show gets a rundown
- Muckraking Magical Mystery Tour (with a right of reply from Philip Brady)
- IOC submissions
- “Bang A Gong”
- “Holy Shit!”
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY FIVE
- Season 2 Episode 15 of The Late Show gets the rundown
-
Guest reviewer: Work Experience kid / Unit Assistant Julie Poulter
-
Mikey Robins‘ homage to Dr Aaron Beaucaire
-
The Sharp‘s Piet Collins on “Skivvies Are Back“
-
Sydney’s won the Olympics!
-
Hasta La Vista etc..
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY SIX
- Season 2 Episode 16 of The Late Show gets the rundown
-
It’s the Sydney special!
-
Vox pops in Marrickville and Darling Harbour
-
Tanya Blencowe’s Olympic speech
-
Biosphere 2
-
Tom Rixon does a hammy
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY SEVEN
- Season 2 Episode 17 of The Late Show gets the rundown
-
Ozploitation fillums
-
Nighttrap
-
Playing the goanna
-
The backbench
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY EIGHT
- Season 2 Episode 18 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Muckraking Live
- Street Talk
- Pantene shampoo
- Aussie TV legend Ken James calls into the podcast – literally.
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE THIRTY NINE
- Season 2 Episode 19 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Federal Budgeting
- Method Acting
- R.E.M. song singing
- Pole Punching
Or watch on YouTube.
EPISODE FORTY
- Season 2 Episode 20 of The Late Show gets the rundown
- Guests Nic and Justin Anderson (The Pissweak Kids)
- Guest Shanra Grills (daughter of Lucky Grills aka Bargearse)
Or watch on YouTube.