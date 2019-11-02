Season 1 Episode 19

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday December 5, 1992
ABC Tonight: “Sticky Moments with Phil Cleary”.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Phil Cleary, Singo’s beer ad, Leyland Brothers, Christmas card from Mia Farrow.
News Desk:
- Russian Parliament
- Nazi protests
- ACTU protests
- USS Omaha
- Greek oil tanker accident
- Keith Wright
- Jeff Harding
- Timor resistance leader Xanana Gusmao
- Hair salon firebug
- Duchess of York
- Books for Christmas
- Product recall
The Artificial Hip.
Geoffrey Wright’s other films.
The Olden Days: Episode Nineteen “The Man with the Olden Gun”.
Muckraking: Anne Wills.
Cricket books.
Ouch Wouchy Heart.
An Award night for Award nights.
Hair removal.
Field Trip: Studio City, Mornington.
Commercial Crimestoppers: with Rob. Rocky the Pine King.
Toilet Break: The Natural Seven.
Max Brown in the audience.
Office Christmas party.
Pissweak Movie World.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Ritchie Richardson hats
- Johnny Walker Classic
- Graham and the Colonel’s books
- Phil Cleary (on set)
- Greek oil tanker
- Queen’s accountant.
Closing: Worst job in Australia.