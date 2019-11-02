Season 1 Episode 20

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday December 12, 1992
Beadle’s A Prick: Caravan of a Cliff.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Late for the Intro, Where’s Wally, Laurie Oakes, cricket commentators, Emergency sidekick (Aaron Beaucaire).
News Desk:
- Jeff Kennett
- Royal marriage
- Product recall: Christmas tree lights
- Singo’s Beer ad.
Dr Who, Wuthering Heights, Singing in the Rain with the Daleks.
Shirty The Slightly Aggressive Bear: Shirty Unmasked.
The Olden Days: Episode Twenty “Goodbye Farewell and Amen”.
On The Couch revoiced with Brendon Lunney and John Waters.
ABC Tonight: John Waters Sheepdog Trials, John Singleton’s Beer dog trials.
Musical Piss-takes: Frenté “Accidentally Was Released”
Shitscared: Colliding buses.
Singo’s Christian Television Association ad.
Commercial Crimestoppers: The Copper Krazee Award.
Political Wrap-up: Paul Lynham(Rob), Peter Harvey (Tony), Jim Waley (Rob).
Beer Drinking Bloke ad.
Toilet Break: The Peter Regan Show “Think about the Game”.
Santo The Magnificant.
Pissweak Air World.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Philip Brady stand-in
- Tasmanian cricket
- Lady Colonel
- Goggo mobile.
Closing: Worst album cover, Coke-a-Cola E Street Competition.