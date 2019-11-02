Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 1

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday June 5, 1993

We’re still number 4.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Change of format, cricket, car on set, ex-girlfriends, Saint Mary McKillop, Introducing Judith Lucy, The Late Show Institute of Comedy Research.

News Desk:

  • John Dawkins
  • Gareth Evans (Rob)
  • US Memorial day
  • Homeless youth ad
  • Rugby ante-natal classes
  • New SBS television studio
  • The Late Show video on sale
  • State of Origin
  • Cricket
  • Holiday in Australia

Paradise Beach synopsis.

Joop perfume.

A really really indecent proposal.

Charlie the Wonderdog: Episode 1 “Run Charlie Run”.

New York New York / Thrifty Times.

McJustice Day.

A Ludicrous Proposal.

Cliff Thompson Cult Leader.

Toilet Break: Pot Luck Classics Act 2 David Thai.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • 40-hour famine
  • One-day cricket
  • Stump-cam
  • Monica Seles
  • Graham and the Colonel on SBS

Closing.

Musical Finale: Syd Heylen (Van Halen) “Jump”.