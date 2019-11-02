Season 2 Episode 1

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday June 5, 1993
We’re still number 4.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Change of format, cricket, car on set, ex-girlfriends, Saint Mary McKillop, Introducing Judith Lucy, The Late Show Institute of Comedy Research.
News Desk:
- John Dawkins
- Gareth Evans (Rob)
- US Memorial day
- Homeless youth ad
- Rugby ante-natal classes
- New SBS television studio
- The Late Show video on sale
- State of Origin
- Cricket
- Holiday in Australia
Paradise Beach synopsis.
Joop perfume.
A really really indecent proposal.
Charlie the Wonderdog: Episode 1 “Run Charlie Run”.
New York New York / Thrifty Times.
McJustice Day.
A Ludicrous Proposal.
Cliff Thompson Cult Leader.
Toilet Break: Pot Luck Classics Act 2 David Thai.
Graham and the Colonel:
- 40-hour famine
- One-day cricket
- Stump-cam
- Monica Seles
- Graham and the Colonel on SBS
Closing.
Musical Finale: Syd Heylen (Van Halen) “Jump”.