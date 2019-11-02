Season 2 Episode 10

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday August 7, 1993
ABC Tonight: 28 Up.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks (Tony and Judith): Tony’s dream sequence, Samantha Fox in Bosnia, Stealing Priest, Doctors off duty, Dr Kevorkian, Young Achiever Awards, Judith in the audience.
News Desk:
- War in Lebanon
- Peace Talks in Bosnia (John Blackman reference)
- International Money Market demo
- Uganda’s new King
- Queen Mother’s birthday
Tommy G On Assignment – with Paul Keating (Tony).
Music Women.
Telstra and Optus Interview.
Shitscared: James Bond Film.
How To Hold A Great Party.
Charlie The Wonderdog: “Double Trouble”.
Toilet Break: Darren Shultz, Magician.
Late Mail: Cast Look-a-likes (Tony, Charlie The Wonderdog), Rob’s briefcase (Aaron Beaucaire appearance), why 7-11’s have locks on the doors (Phillip Brady Appearance).
A Room With A F**king View.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Cone of Silence
- Ponds Institute
- Women’s sports
- Cricket at Edgbaston
- Holidays
- Fishing for carp
Closing: Promo for “The Olden Days” and “The Best of the D-Generation” Specials over the next two weeks, ABC News presenting the weather.
Musical Finale: Baby John Burgess (Baby Animals) “One Word”.