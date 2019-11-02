Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 10

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday August 7, 1993

ABC Tonight: 28 Up.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks (Tony and Judith): Tony’s dream sequence, Samantha Fox in Bosnia, Stealing Priest, Doctors off duty, Dr Kevorkian, Young Achiever Awards, Judith in the audience.

News Desk:

  • War in Lebanon
  • Peace Talks in Bosnia (John Blackman reference)
  • International Money Market demo
  • Uganda’s new King
  • Queen Mother’s birthday

Tommy G On Assignment – with Paul Keating (Tony).

Music Women.

Telstra and Optus Interview.

Shitscared: James Bond Film.

How To Hold A Great Party.

Charlie The Wonderdog: “Double Trouble”.

Toilet Break: Darren Shultz, Magician.

Late Mail: Cast Look-a-likes (Tony, Charlie The Wonderdog), Rob’s briefcase (Aaron Beaucaire appearance), why 7-11’s have locks on the doors (Phillip Brady Appearance).

A Room With A F**king View.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Cone of Silence
  • Ponds Institute
  • Women’s sports
  • Cricket at Edgbaston
  • Holidays
  • Fishing for carp

Closing: Promo for “The Olden Days” and “The Best of the D-Generation” Specials over the next two weeks, ABC News presenting the weather.

Musical Finale: Baby John Burgess (Baby Animals) “One Word”.