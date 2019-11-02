Season 2 Episode 11

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday August 28, 1993
The Mabo game.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks (Mick by himself): Jo Bailey sacking, Tony’s ex-girlfriends, Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson (Tony).
News Desk:
- Michael Jackson
- NASA space Probe John Blackman reference
- Bruce McAvaney (Rob)
- New dining table for The Lodge
- Japanese War apology
- Bruno Grollo in court
- U534 salvage
- Jurassic Park/Gurassic Park
Sunbland Rice Ad.
Muckraking: Re-enactment of Jo Bailey’s sacking, Protest rally outside Channel 9. Michael Hirsh plays a parole officer, Aaron Beaucaire Appearance.
Sunbland Rice Ad.
Bargearse
The Oz Brothers.
Sunbland Rice Ad.
Late Mail: Cast Look-a-likes (Jane and Rob), Tom’s confessions, The Wizard of Oz.
Jane and Judith’s holiday tips Champagne Comedy reference.
Toilet Break: Act 2 Razia, Dancer.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Holidays to Hong Kong
- Ashes Test
- Cricketer’s operations
Closing: Promo for “The Best of the D-Generation” Specials tomorrow night (Sunday 29/8/1993).
Musical Finale: Max Walker (Cyndi Lauper) “Girls Just Wanna have Fun”.