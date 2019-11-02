Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 12

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday September 4, 1993

Wallaby Jack.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Supermodels, Tony’s engagements to the Voiceover woman, Winona and Johnny Depp, Tony’s Lambada tattoo, Michael Jackson, the big egg, Mick’s 100th joke.

News Desk:

  • John Dawkins’ apology
  • Michael Jackson in Singapore
  • The fossilised egg in WA
  • National Peace Day in South Africa
  • Baby hippo at Dakar Zoo
  • IVF breakthrough
  • New Ken doll
  • Supermodels Claudia Schiffer (Jane) and Linda Evangalista (Judith)

Glengarry Glenn Ridge.

Musical Piss-take: Ween “Sing Like A Dickhead And Dance Like a Duck”.

Sexy Girls With Sexy Guns.

Bargearse.

The Late Show Super Challenge.

I, Claudia: A behind the scenes look at her Australian tour.

Toilet Break: Ian Evans.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Bill Lawry Day
  • McDonalds sponsorship
  • Andrew Ettinghausen in court
  • Supermodels
  • The big egg
  • Telephone ballot

Closing: Cast Look-a-likes (Jase & Mick)

Musical Finale: Dr Harry Cooper (Alice Cooper) “Department Of Youth”.