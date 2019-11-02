Season 2 Episode 12

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday September 4, 1993
Wallaby Jack.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Supermodels, Tony’s engagements to the Voiceover woman, Winona and Johnny Depp, Tony’s Lambada tattoo, Michael Jackson, the big egg, Mick’s 100th joke.
News Desk:
- John Dawkins’ apology
- Michael Jackson in Singapore
- The fossilised egg in WA
- National Peace Day in South Africa
- Baby hippo at Dakar Zoo
- IVF breakthrough
- New Ken doll
- Supermodels Claudia Schiffer (Jane) and Linda Evangalista (Judith)
Glengarry Glenn Ridge.
Musical Piss-take: Ween “Sing Like A Dickhead And Dance Like a Duck”.
Sexy Girls With Sexy Guns.
Bargearse.
The Late Show Super Challenge.
I, Claudia: A behind the scenes look at her Australian tour.
Toilet Break: Ian Evans.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Bill Lawry Day
- McDonalds sponsorship
- Andrew Ettinghausen in court
- Supermodels
- The big egg
- Telephone ballot
Closing: Cast Look-a-likes (Jase & Mick)
Musical Finale: Dr Harry Cooper (Alice Cooper) “Department Of Youth”.