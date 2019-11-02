Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 13

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday September 11, 1993

Australian Navy ad.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Navy harassment, Herve Villechaize, Daryl Somers’ impressions, Duran Duran comeback tour, controversial watch ad, Bruce Samazan, The Piano, Santo’s 100th joke.

News Desk:

  • Israel and PLO talks
  • Ferdinand Marcos returns home
  • NT minister in court
  • NASA space probe
  • Watch ad
  • Michael Jackson in the Philippines and Japan

Shite Laundry detergent.

Snowy.

Manilla Chiller Diller.

Girls Next Door… a teen dream.

Judith’s stand up: Being recognised, Backchat complaint, watch ad.

Commercial Crimestoppers: Sandhurst Machinery, Panpipe Masterpieces album , Santo’s Panpipe Magic album, The Late Show theme as done by Sandhurst Machinery.

UB40 screw up your favorite hits.

Dinner Party 3.

Toilet Break: David Warren.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • US Tennis Open
  • Rebel World Chess Competition
  • Night chess
  • Merv Hughes’ injury
  • Graham and the Colonel World Book Encyclopedia
  • Olympic decision
  • Sydenee

Closing: Tomorrow night’s repeat.

Musical Finale: Joan Kirner (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts) “I Love Rock And Roll”