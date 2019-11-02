Season 2 Episode 13

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday September 11, 1993
Australian Navy ad.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Navy harassment, Herve Villechaize, Daryl Somers’ impressions, Duran Duran comeback tour, controversial watch ad, Bruce Samazan, The Piano, Santo’s 100th joke.
News Desk:
- Israel and PLO talks
- Ferdinand Marcos returns home
- NT minister in court
- NASA space probe
- Watch ad
- Michael Jackson in the Philippines and Japan
Shite Laundry detergent.
Snowy.
Manilla Chiller Diller.
Girls Next Door… a teen dream.
Judith’s stand up: Being recognised, Backchat complaint, watch ad.
Commercial Crimestoppers: Sandhurst Machinery, Panpipe Masterpieces album , Santo’s Panpipe Magic album, The Late Show theme as done by Sandhurst Machinery.
UB40 screw up your favorite hits.
Dinner Party 3.
Toilet Break: David Warren.
Graham and the Colonel:
- US Tennis Open
- Rebel World Chess Competition
- Night chess
- Merv Hughes’ injury
- Graham and the Colonel World Book Encyclopedia
- Olympic decision
- Sydenee
Closing: Tomorrow night’s repeat.
Musical Finale: Joan Kirner (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts) “I Love Rock And Roll”