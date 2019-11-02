Season 2 Episode 14

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday September 18, 1993
“We Have Got Nothing!”.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: “We really live up there”, Exorcism in Wimmera, Paul Keating in England, cast members greatest pash,
News Desk:
- Yasser Arafat in Washington
- Yasser Arafat (Rob)
- China’s 2000 Olympic bid
- Chinese athlete’s performance
Queen – The Mini-series.
Musical Piss-takes: Dannii Minogue “Holy Shit”.
Muckraking: Musical Piss-take, Magical Mystery Tour.
I.O.C. 2000 Olympic Decision.
Bargearse: “Where’s Me Bloody Chips?”
Sale Of The Century Audition Tape.
Late Mail: Cast Look-a-Likes (Tony), The Rejuvinator.
Shitscared: Movie World.
Toilet Break: Raymond Schild.
Graham and the Colonel:
- With Nonno Cilauro (Santo’s Grandfather)
- Yassar Arafat’s hatstand
Closing: Tomorrow night’s repeat.
34 Rex Hunt (T Rex) “Get It On”.