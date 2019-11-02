Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 14

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday September 18, 1993

“We Have Got Nothing!”.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: “We really live up there”, Exorcism in Wimmera, Paul Keating in England, cast members greatest pash,

News Desk:

  • Yasser Arafat in Washington
  • Yasser Arafat (Rob)
  • China’s 2000 Olympic bid
  • Chinese athlete’s performance

Queen – The Mini-series.

Musical Piss-takes: Dannii Minogue “Holy Shit”.

Muckraking: Musical Piss-take, Magical Mystery Tour.

I.O.C. 2000 Olympic Decision.

Bargearse: “Where’s Me Bloody Chips?”

Sale Of The Century Audition Tape.

Late Mail: Cast Look-a-Likes (Tony), The Rejuvinator.

Shitscared: Movie World.

Toilet Break: Raymond Schild.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • With Nonno Cilauro (Santo’s Grandfather)
  • Yassar Arafat’s hatstand

Closing: Tomorrow night’s repeat.

34 Rex Hunt (T Rex) “Get It On”.