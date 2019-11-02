Season 2 Episode 15

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday September 25, 1993
Watching the Olympics.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Mick and Judith. Where’s Tony, AFL Grand Final, John Fahey (Rob), Olympics in French, Judith and Jane’s Taxi driver fan.
News Desk:
- Sydney Olympic announcement
- Beijing promotional video
- Istanbul final presentation
- Bruce McAvaney (Rob)
- Paul Keating U.K. visit
- John Dawkins resignation (John Blackman Telecom MobileNet)
Dedicated to Wigs.
A Man and his Moofies: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Tony) and Mick. (Aaron Beaucaire Appearance).
Citizen Kane.
Musical Piss-takes: The Sharp “Skivvies Are Back”.
Cosmetics Talk: Jane interviewing Judith about her range of cosmetics and cosmetic surgery.
Exorcism Frank (Mick) and Tina (Judith) Martin.
Beijing 2000 Debrief.
Bargearse: “I Dream of Bargearse”.
Ticket Competition Entries.
Toilet Break: Rita Eldridge.
Graham and the Colonel.
Closing: Tomorrow night’s repeat.
Musical Finale: Simon Townsend (Pete Townsend) “Who”.