Season 2 Episode 16

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday October 2, 1993
Billeted in Sydney.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Ticker-tape parade, Grafton siege, Elle McPherson, KFC, Chicken Tonight, Breast implants.
News Desk:
- Russian Parliament siege
- Grafton siege John Blackman Telecom MobileNet
- Chinese Olympic Delegation
- Brisbane Broncos
- Logging protests
- Tanya Blencowe (Jane)
Gillette 3000.
Musical Piss-takes: Madonna “Same”.
Street Interviews: Mick and Tony in Sydney.
Biosphere II: featuring cameos from Laurie Zion (Triple J), Amanda Keller, and the first appearance of Lucky Grills live.
Bargearse: “For a few donuts more”.
Tony stand-up: The Evil chip, timer switches, airport signs, chamber maids.
Toilet Break: Todd Rixon.
Late Mail: Entries for audience tickets, Baywatch, Andrew Denton on “A Country Practice”.
It’s Academic Part 2.
The New Original Sweet.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Olympic ties
- Ticker-tape parade
- John Fahey
- Bathurst
- Lucky Grills
Closing: Transporting the set to Sydney, Ken Done Teatowel.
Musical Finale: David Boon (David Byrne) “Once In A Lifetime”