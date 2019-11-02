Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 16

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday October 2, 1993

Billeted in Sydney.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Ticker-tape parade, Grafton siege, Elle McPherson, KFC, Chicken Tonight, Breast implants.

News Desk:

  • Russian Parliament siege
  • Grafton siege John Blackman Telecom MobileNet
  • Chinese Olympic Delegation
  • Brisbane Broncos
  • Logging protests
  • Tanya Blencowe (Jane)

Gillette 3000.

Musical Piss-takes: Madonna “Same”.

Street Interviews: Mick and Tony in Sydney.

Biosphere II: featuring cameos from Laurie Zion (Triple J), Amanda Keller, and the first appearance of Lucky Grills live.

Bargearse: “For a few donuts more”.

Tony stand-up: The Evil chip, timer switches, airport signs, chamber maids.

Toilet Break: Todd Rixon.

Late Mail: Entries for audience tickets, Baywatch, Andrew Denton on “A Country Practice”.

It’s Academic Part 2.

The New Original Sweet.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Olympic ties
  • Ticker-tape parade
  • John Fahey
  • Bathurst
  • Lucky Grills

Closing: Transporting the set to Sydney, Ken Done Teatowel.

Musical Finale: David Boon (David Byrne) “Once In A Lifetime”