Season 2 Episode 17

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday October 9, 1993
Wallaby Jack.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Flower sellers, body parts organ bank, Telecom versus Optus ballot, the Pope’s Encyclical, Mother Theresa.
News Desk:
- Russian Parliament siege
- Boris Yeltsin (Rob) with Santo as interpreter (Champagne Comedy)
- China’s nuclear testing
- The Pope’s Encyclical
- Benazir Bhutto John Blackman Telecom MobileNet
Christian Television Association Ad.
Parliament backbenchers.
Bargearse: “In Bed with Bargearse”.
Optus Wog ad.
Late mail: Sega Daytrip, Cast Look-a-likes.
The Last Aussie Auteur.
The Late Show Super Challenge.
Toilet Break: Fred Sleep playing the goanna.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Spring Racing Carnival
- Dufflecoat Supreme
- Dean Cappabianco
- Michael Jordan
Closing: “The Devil At Your Heels”, tomorrow night’s re-run.
Musical Finale: Brian Bury (Ian Dury & the Blockheads) “Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick”