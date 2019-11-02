Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 17

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday October 9, 1993

Wallaby Jack.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Flower sellers, body parts organ bank, Telecom versus Optus ballot, the Pope’s Encyclical, Mother Theresa.

News Desk:

  • Russian Parliament siege
  • Boris Yeltsin (Rob) with Santo as interpreter (Champagne Comedy)
  • China’s nuclear testing
  • The Pope’s Encyclical
  • Benazir Bhutto John Blackman Telecom MobileNet

Christian Television Association Ad.

Parliament backbenchers.

Bargearse: “In Bed with Bargearse”.

Optus Wog ad.

Late mail: Sega Daytrip, Cast Look-a-likes.

The Last Aussie Auteur.

The Late Show Super Challenge.

Toilet Break: Fred Sleep playing the goanna.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Spring Racing Carnival
  • Dufflecoat Supreme
  • Dean Cappabianco
  • Michael Jordan

Closing: “The Devil At Your Heels”, tomorrow night’s re-run.

Musical Finale: Brian Bury (Ian Dury & the Blockheads) “Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick”