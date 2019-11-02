Season 2 Episode 18

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday October 16, 1993
ABC Apology.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Rocktober, Monica Seles, movies, Imelda Marcos, Soccer hooligans.
** NO News Desk **
Pantine Shampoo with Rachael Hunter.
Tommy G’s Lateline: with Malcom Turnbull (Rob).
Musical Pisstakes: Billy Joel “River of Dreams”.
Muckraking: Muckraking Live.
Judith’s Stand Up: Violence in society, bouncers.
Ode to British comedy.
Bargearse: “Regarding Bargearse”
Celebrity Stalking with Ken James.
Street Talk: with Reverend Tony Martin and The New Samaritans.
Toilet Break: Act 5: Gary Bond
Late mail: Lucky Grills, celebrity photos, Best Bits of TLS Volume 2, the Max Hatter, Elis Impersonation Fest.
How Safe Are Your Tyres?
Graham and the Colonel:
- Andy Stewart’s death
- Maradona
- World Series Baseball
- Yacht race
- Monica Seles
- Video game
Closing: Murray River floods, the republic.
Musical Finale: Grassby, Grills, Nudge & Plumb (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) “Teach Your Children”