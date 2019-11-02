Season 2 Episode 19

Originally broadcast Saturday October 23, 1993
Three Basic Steps.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Dinomania / Jurassic Park, French space shuttle, Bob Hawke, A Country Practice,
News Desk:
- Federal budget with Christabel Chamarette (Judith) and Dee Margetts (Jane) and Paul Keating (Tony)
- Illegal cock fighting
- Japan gives to Victorian flood victims
- Diego Maradona in Sydney
- Danger of bull bars
SFA Insurance.
Musical Pisstakes: REM “Everybody Hurts”.
Commercial Crimestoppers: Mick & Santo’s Royal Academy of Method Acting and Late Night TV Ad Performance.
Bargearse: “The Many Moods Of Bargearse” plus foreign Bargearse.
Late mail: Bloopers and Lookalikes
Dream Sequences with Judith and Mick
Toilet Break: Pot Luck montage
Graham and the Colonel:
- David Boon book
- Cox Plate and Dufflecoat Supreme diseases
- Novelty cheque
Closing: Repeat episode plug and The Best Bits of The Late Show Vol 2 plug
Musical Finale: Hayley Lewis (Huey Lewis) “It’s Hip To Be Square”