Season 2 Episode 2

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday June 12, 1993

Tedious September.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: The Late Show merchandise, trade talks, hunger strike, musical ending.

News Desk:

  • Mabo case in Canberra
  • Japanese wedding
  • Jeff Fenech bout
  • Jeff Fenech (Rob)
  • Mick Gatting goes F**k Competition
  • Stump cam
  • Shannon Doherty (Jane).

Mick Molloy Phone Prankster.

Jase and Judith: Tourist guides to Japanese newlyweds.

Slag Shop.

Things I’d Love to see on TV with Jase.

The Psychopaths: Travis Bickle (Tony), William ‘D-Fens’ Foster (Rob), Frank Booth (Mick), Hannibal Lector (Michael Hirsh), Jack Torrance (Santo), and Shirty. See Impersonations.

Telecom/Optus prank call ads.

Japanese wedding footage.

Charlie The Wonderdog: Episode Two “Charlie Digs In”.

Banned TV ads. Hanes ad, Ken Bruce (3RRR-FM presenter Headley Grinter mentioned).

Australian Edition of The National Enquirer.

Toilet Break: Act 6 The Spangles “Venus”.

Late Mail. Andrew Denton lowered from the lighting grid.

Telecom/Optus prank call ads 2.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Jeff Fenech retiring
  • George Foreman
  • French Tennis Open
  • French stadium names
  • The Little Lieutenant
  • Japanese wedding

Closing.

Musical Finale: Pete Smith (Aerosmith) “Dude Looks Like A Lady”.