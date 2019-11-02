Season 2 Episode 2

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday June 12, 1993
Tedious September.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: The Late Show merchandise, trade talks, hunger strike, musical ending.
News Desk:
- Mabo case in Canberra
- Japanese wedding
- Jeff Fenech bout
- Jeff Fenech (Rob)
- Mick Gatting goes F**k Competition
- Stump cam
- Shannon Doherty (Jane).
Mick Molloy Phone Prankster.
Jase and Judith: Tourist guides to Japanese newlyweds.
Slag Shop.
Things I’d Love to see on TV with Jase.
The Psychopaths: Travis Bickle (Tony), William ‘D-Fens’ Foster (Rob), Frank Booth (Mick), Hannibal Lector (Michael Hirsh), Jack Torrance (Santo), and Shirty. See Impersonations.
Telecom/Optus prank call ads.
Japanese wedding footage.
Charlie The Wonderdog: Episode Two “Charlie Digs In”.
Banned TV ads. Hanes ad, Ken Bruce (3RRR-FM presenter Headley Grinter mentioned).
Australian Edition of The National Enquirer.
Toilet Break: Act 6 The Spangles “Venus”.
Late Mail. Andrew Denton lowered from the lighting grid.
Telecom/Optus prank call ads 2.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Jeff Fenech retiring
- George Foreman
- French Tennis Open
- French stadium names
- The Little Lieutenant
- Japanese wedding
Closing.
Musical Finale: Pete Smith (Aerosmith) “Dude Looks Like A Lady”.