Season 2 Episode 20

Originally broadcast Saturday October 30, 1993 – Final episode
Opening Remarks: Tony and Mick celebrating the 40th episode by showing ‘pilot’ snippet, David Hill personal views, George Michael, New $10 note, QANTAS campaign
** No News Desk **
John Hewson (Rob) public image campaign (with John Blackman Telecom Mobilenet reference).
Charlie The Wonderdog: A Very Charlie Christmas.
Late Mail: C’mon Aussie C’mon 1993, Lookalikes, power outage with George Negus.
Bargearse: “The Last Temptation of Bargearse”.
The Oz Brothers meet David Boon.
The family that appears in every television commercial.
Judith Lucy goes behind the scenes to find Muckraking: Casablanca.
Toilet Break: Act 7. Len Somerville and his performing dogs. With Ernie and Bernard breaking fourth wall.
Tom and Jane sit too close to the TV.
Lookalikes.
Rob Sitch introduces The Late Show: That’s What Friends Are For montage.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Flummoxed over Sultan of Brunei’s tip
- Melbourne Cup week and Dufflecoat Supreme
- Japan Cup
- Australia v Argentina soccer match
Closing: Musical Finale montage
Musical Finale: Don Lane “Saturday Night Is The Loneliest Night”.