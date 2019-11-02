Season 2 Episode 3

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday June 19, 1993
Gilligan’s Island.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Syringe in Pepsi can, abandoned man, triplets born 45 days apart .
News Desk:
- Dick Smith (Rob)
- IVF gorilla
- Prince Charles
- Police batons
- Syringe in Pepsi can
- Product recall Herbal tea bags
- Jurassic Park
- James Hunt’s death
- Third umpire
ImStupid: The User-friendly video.
UN meeting.
ImStupid: The User-friendly car.
Male beauty contest, Paradise beach casting.
Judith asks the audience “What Do You Think About The Guy Winning The Beauty Contest?”
Street Interviews: “What Do You Think About The Guy Winning The Beauty Contest?”
ImStupid: The User-friendly Underpants.
Charlie The Wonderdog: Episode Three “Dead Man’s Weir”.
Geoff and Terry Bailey: Pet World and Prototype Cars.
0055 Love Line.
Toilet Break: Act 5 Krista Krul.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Cricket
- Third umpire
- Cricket traditions
- Soccer
- Beauty pageant
- Mabo
- Somalia
- African tribes
Closing: Life’s Little Instruction Book, Jase test drives a vehicle for a day.
Musical Finale: Mike Whitney (Whitney Houston) “I Will Always Love You”.