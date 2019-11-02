Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 3

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday June 19, 1993

Gilligan’s Island.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Syringe in Pepsi can, abandoned man, triplets born 45 days apart .

News Desk:

  • Dick Smith (Rob)
  • IVF gorilla
  • Prince Charles
  • Police batons
  • Syringe in Pepsi can
  • Product recall Herbal tea bags
  • Jurassic Park
  • James Hunt’s death
  • Third umpire

ImStupid: The User-friendly video.

UN meeting.

ImStupid: The User-friendly car.

Male beauty contest, Paradise beach casting.

Judith asks the audience “What Do You Think About The Guy Winning The Beauty Contest?”

Street Interviews: “What Do You Think About The Guy Winning The Beauty Contest?”

ImStupid: The User-friendly Underpants.

Charlie The Wonderdog: Episode Three “Dead Man’s Weir”.

Geoff and Terry Bailey: Pet World and Prototype Cars.

0055 Love Line.

Toilet Break: Act 5 Krista Krul.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Cricket
  • Third umpire
  • Cricket traditions
  • Soccer
  • Beauty pageant
  • Mabo
  • Somalia
  • African tribes

Closing: Life’s Little Instruction Book, Jase test drives a vehicle for a day.

Musical Finale: Mike Whitney (Whitney Houston) “I Will Always Love You”.