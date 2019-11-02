Season 2 Episode 4

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday June 26, 1993
In the control room.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Billboard in space, women’s tennis, $5 bet on Ernie & Denise.
News Desk:
- Paul Keating in Asia
- FBI foil terrorist plot
- Wimbledon
- Champagne Sketch Comedy
- Wacky animal story
- Mick on the Malaysian Prince
Iron Deficiency ad: Women.
Head to Head.
Musical Piss-takes: Things of Stone and Wood “No More Melbourne Clichés” (Happy Birthday Helen).
Iron Deficiency ad: Men.
Sexual harassment.
Shitscared: Oriental Shitscared.
Curly Whirly.
Commercial Crimestoppers: Demtel Foot Massager, Demtel Hair Today.
Toilet Break: Act 5 Piffy.
New Desk Update: Tom as Piffy.
Late Mail: RACV call in a car wash, Kellogg’s variety packs, bar stool.
Iron Deficiency ad: dogs.
Graham and the Colonel:
- English cricket
- Video game violence
- Nadia Comaneci
- Italian bombing
- Demtel products
Closing.
Musical Finale: Ron Barassi (Shirley Bassey) “Thunderball”.