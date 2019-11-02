Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 6

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday July 10, 1993

Thelma and Louise.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Rejected TLS names, telemovie, beer warning labels, Glen Ridge runs in Pamplona, Cement In A Truck.

News Desk:

  • G7 summit in Tokyo
  • Demtel Back Massager in Pakistan
  • Premiers conference
  • Break-in at Buckingham Palace
  • Third cricket test (John Blackman reference),
  • Champagne Comedy reference
  • Mary McKillop
  • Mick’s soapbox on Mary McKillop

AMP Life Insurance Ad (Aaron Beaucaire appearance).

Japanese conspiracy.

The Vatican.

Unplugged trio.

Tom’s sponsor child.

Charlie The Wonderdog: Episode Four “Rescue on Mt. Variable Weather”.

Hey Dad Karaoke.

Drink driving tips.

Toilet Break: Act 1 Kym Wilson.

Cost Plus.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • G & C theme unplugged
  • Wimbledon
  • Tour De France
  • Cricket
  • Potential Melbourne Olympic sponsors
  • G7 summit
  • Champagne Comedy reference

Closing.

Musical Finale: Lester Ellis (Vangelis) “Chariots of Fire”.