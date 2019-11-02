Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 7

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday July 17, 1993

Wallaby Jack.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Man in Bart Simpson jocks on stage, Angry Anderson’s soapbox, Billy Idol’s Drug and Alcohol ads, CSIRO Work-in, John Hewson.

News Desk:

  • A week of natural disasters
  • Optus and Telecom dirty tricks campaign (with John Blackman reference)
  • Bill Clinton in South Korea
  • Japanese election
  • Dame Joan Sutherland as a singing teacher
  • Bledisloe Cup (with John Blackman reference)
  • The Late Show Weatherman

Page Three Studios.

Street Interviews: Kate Moss

Grooming School For AFL Footballers.

Musical Piss-takes: Cameron Daddo “Four And A Half Minutes Of Shit”.

First Date Instructional Guide.

Ten-pin bowling date.

Toilet Break: Alan & Brenda.

Late Mail: Mick’s alleged sexual prowess, The Late Show personal alarm, It’s Academic.

Wytang SX5024863 computer.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Greg Norman
  • Earl of Sandwich
  • Graham and the Colonel world book encyclopedia (with Champagne Comedy reference)
  • The Colonel’s job at the races
  • Yakka Olympic uniforms

Closing: Ernie & Denise’s 1000th Show/Marty Monster.

Musical Finale: Jimmy Hannon (Jimmy Barnes) “Working Class Man”.