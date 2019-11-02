Season 2 Episode 7

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday July 17, 1993
Wallaby Jack.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Man in Bart Simpson jocks on stage, Angry Anderson’s soapbox, Billy Idol’s Drug and Alcohol ads, CSIRO Work-in, John Hewson.
News Desk:
- A week of natural disasters
- Optus and Telecom dirty tricks campaign (with John Blackman reference)
- Bill Clinton in South Korea
- Japanese election
- Dame Joan Sutherland as a singing teacher
- Bledisloe Cup (with John Blackman reference)
- The Late Show Weatherman
Page Three Studios.
Street Interviews: Kate Moss
Grooming School For AFL Footballers.
Musical Piss-takes: Cameron Daddo “Four And A Half Minutes Of Shit”.
First Date Instructional Guide.
Ten-pin bowling date.
Toilet Break: Alan & Brenda.
Late Mail: Mick’s alleged sexual prowess, The Late Show personal alarm, It’s Academic.
Wytang SX5024863 computer.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Greg Norman
- Earl of Sandwich
- Graham and the Colonel world book encyclopedia (with Champagne Comedy reference)
- The Colonel’s job at the races
- Yakka Olympic uniforms
Closing: Ernie & Denise’s 1000th Show/Marty Monster.
Musical Finale: Jimmy Hannon (Jimmy Barnes) “Working Class Man”.