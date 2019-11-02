Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 8

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday July 24, 1993

M Rating warning.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Best show since Hooperman, interuption/replacement show (G.P. and What’s Cooking).

News Desk:

  • Japanese P.M. stands down
  • New head of the F.B.I.
  • Gays in the U.S. armed services
  • John Hewson (Rob)
  • British drug traffikers in Thailand
  • Product recall – potato chips
  • Mice plague
  • German troops in Somalia
  • The Cappers (Rob & Jane)

Dickhead Tonight.

Musical Piss-takes: Peter Andre “It’s A Repetitious Song Girl”.

Labor Party Advisors (with Champagne Comedy reference).

The Winging Pom Bar and Bistro.

Muckraking: Mick and Jase’s TV relationship.

Charlie The Wonderdog: “Love Thy Neighbour”.

Street Interviews: “Looking for a new Liberal Party leader”.

Late Mail: Worst job in Australia, cast Look-a-likes (Rob), computer fan, old persons smell, growing old sketch.

Toilet Break: Christopher Lopes.

Graham and the Colonel:

  • Greg Norman
  • Cricket
  • Yugoslavian scrabble
  • Graham and the Colonel World Book Encyclopedia
  • Beverley Hillbillies
  • Michelle Gratten’s contact lenses

Closing: Tom’s warm-up job.

Musical Finale: Norman Yemm (REM) “Losing My Religion”.