Season 2 Episode 8

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday July 24, 1993
M Rating warning.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Best show since Hooperman, interuption/replacement show (G.P. and What’s Cooking).
News Desk:
- Japanese P.M. stands down
- New head of the F.B.I.
- Gays in the U.S. armed services
- John Hewson (Rob)
- British drug traffikers in Thailand
- Product recall – potato chips
- Mice plague
- German troops in Somalia
- The Cappers (Rob & Jane)
Dickhead Tonight.
Musical Piss-takes: Peter Andre “It’s A Repetitious Song Girl”.
Labor Party Advisors (with Champagne Comedy reference).
The Winging Pom Bar and Bistro.
Muckraking: Mick and Jase’s TV relationship.
Charlie The Wonderdog: “Love Thy Neighbour”.
Street Interviews: “Looking for a new Liberal Party leader”.
Late Mail: Worst job in Australia, cast Look-a-likes (Rob), computer fan, old persons smell, growing old sketch.
Toilet Break: Christopher Lopes.
Graham and the Colonel:
- Greg Norman
- Cricket
- Yugoslavian scrabble
- Graham and the Colonel World Book Encyclopedia
- Beverley Hillbillies
- Michelle Gratten’s contact lenses
Closing: Tom’s warm-up job.
Musical Finale: Norman Yemm (REM) “Losing My Religion”.