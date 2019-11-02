Season 2 Episode 9

Episode guide credit: Steve
Originally broadcast Saturday July 31, 1993
Des Keegan In Power.
Opening Titles.
Opening Remarks: Wacky TV theme tunes, Murder She Wrote, Madonna banned in Bangkok, Mick’s censored Bangkok story, Alf Camilleri behind the couch, movie protests.
News Desk:
- John Blackman reference in highlights package
- New Japanese P.M.
- Nazi war trial (John Blackman reference)
- Bus driver strike
- Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Rob)
- New English cricket captain
- Ashes win
- Prince Harry
- ABC Performer Of The Year (Piffy)
“Hit Me!” Samboy chips.
Bob Jones “Hands Off” Self Defence Book featuring Bob Jones (Jase) and Stevie Nicks (Jane).
Musical Piss-takes: “Informer”
Commercial Crimestoppers: Sandhurst Machinery, John Farnham re-records the jingle.
Tony’s Stand-up: Violent video games, the good scissors, James Bond.
“I’m Not A Racist But…” Game show.
The Oz Brothers.
Toilet Break: Act 5 Greg Cutcliffe “My Life”.
Late Mail: Diets.
Graham and the Colonel:
Closing:
Musical Finale: Donald Sutherland (Dame Joan Sutherland) “Toreador”.