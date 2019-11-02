Return to The Late Show

Season 2 Episode 9

Episode guide credit: Steve

Originally broadcast Saturday July 31, 1993

Des Keegan In Power.

Opening Titles.

Opening Remarks: Wacky TV theme tunes, Murder She Wrote, Madonna banned in Bangkok, Mick’s censored Bangkok story, Alf Camilleri behind the couch, movie protests.

News Desk:

  • John Blackman reference in highlights package
  • New Japanese P.M.
  • Nazi war trial (John Blackman reference)
  • Bus driver strike
  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Rob)
  • New English cricket captain
  • Ashes win
  • Prince Harry
  • ABC Performer Of The Year (Piffy)

“Hit Me!” Samboy chips.

Bob Jones “Hands Off” Self Defence Book featuring Bob Jones (Jase) and Stevie Nicks (Jane).

Musical Piss-takes: “Informer”

Commercial Crimestoppers: Sandhurst Machinery, John Farnham re-records the jingle.

Tony’s Stand-up: Violent video games, the good scissors, James Bond.

“I’m Not A Racist But…” Game show.

The Oz Brothers.

Toilet Break: Act 5 Greg Cutcliffe “My Life”.

Late Mail: Diets.

Graham and the Colonel:

Closing:

Musical Finale: Donald Sutherland (Dame Joan Sutherland) “Toreador”.