“Is there a need for another ‘Frontline’?”

In a sit-down chat with Journalist Stephen Brook, Jane Kennedy opens up about her radio background in the The Australian podcast Behind The Media.

The actress, producer, comedian, cook book author, tv presenter and radio broadcaster wears many hats. Perhaps best known for her role as Brooke Vandenberg on Frontline, Jane is about to return to her rock chick roots co-hosting the drive slot on Triple M with Mick Molloy.

In the episode, Kennedy is asked about how her career started, relationships in the workplace, and how Working Dog‘s 90s satirical current affairs TV show Frontline was developed on a whim. The question was asked if Frontline could be created in today’s atmosphere.

PS: The golden question is just before the 15 minute mark.

The Australian article (behind paywall).

You can currently catch replays of the 1994 – 1997 TV series Thursday nights on ABC Comedy, or on iView.