Kennedy/Molloy now minus Kennedy

Jane Kennedy – one half of the named Triple M drive show Kennedy/Molloy with Mick Molloy, has stepped away from the microphone, in lead up to the return of the show in 2021.

According to radio industry news site RadioInfo, Kennedy is stepping away from her drive-time duties to concentrate on her family, with her teenage children growing up ever so quickly in front of her eyes, while juggling a national drive show.

To partially quote Kennedy:

“This year marks my third VCE/HSC student in a row and I think most parents will understand what that means, particularly during a COVID lockdown bubble. I tried to make both work but it’s just become too hard to keep that balance in check so I’m waving the white flag.”

Which means Molloy is now flying “solo” (alongside show anchor ‘Dangerous’ Dave Williams, and the ideas-shower / blue-sky session has now come up with the new drive title: Molloy.

Molloy will be on Triple M drive from 4pm weekdays – depending on which Triple M station you listen to nationwide.