Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures Season 3 now on DVD

After recently gracing Australia’s flat-screens over August and September 2018 after a 14 year absence, Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures Season 3 is now on DVD.

Everyone’s favourite accident-prone Outback Adventurer continues to deliver the laughs (and advice that should be taken with a grain of salt) after a successful return to Channel 10, under the watchful eye of Tom Gleisner and Glenn Robbins.

Russell’s ground-breaking series All Aussie Adventures originally screened on Network Ten in 2001. With his trademark khaki shorts, challenged sense of direction and apparent imperviousness to pain Russell quickly established himself as an outback icon. Over the course of two series he managed to win fans while simultaneously destroying large swathes of protected bushland. All Aussie Adventures came to an end in 2002 after a court order prohibited Russell from coming within 500 metres of any marsupial. But the ride wasn’t over. Not by a long shot. Now, almost 15 years since he last set fire to a national park, Russell Coight is back with brand-new instalments of All Aussie Adventures. In this series Russell returns to the outback to catch up with some old mates, share a few important survival tips and introduce us to some of his favourite native species. An impassioned wildlife lover, Russell considers these animal encounters as series highlights. The RSPCA calls them “evidence”. Either way, it makes for must-see TV.

Just in time for christmas, you can get Season 3 separately, or get “The Coight Collection” consisting of Season 1, 2, 3 and the Celebrity Challenge over 4 discs.

