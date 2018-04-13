Tony Martin’s SIZZLETOWN is dizzy stuff, folks

A surprise new release podcast from the desk of Tony Martin and the shared left corner of the desk used by Matt ‘Pots N Pans’ Dower has been dropped on iTunes.

While Martin isn’t a stranger to the podcast world of late, such as TEAM Effort, Little Dum Dum Club, and regular pop-ups for Nova’s Chrissie, Sam and Browny, as well as his podcast sitcom Childproof, many fans have continuously hassled him to have his own podcast – since his highly popular radio show Get This was dropped by Triple M after a two year stunt in 2006-07. Since then, bootleg recordings of the show that he hosted alongside Ed Kavalee, Richard Marsland and audio produced by Dower exist on the interwebs to keep the dream alive.

Finally, after all these years of waiting, Martin has finally done something about it, and has laid down Sizzletown.

Welcome to SIZZLETOWN, the world’s first late-night call-in podcast, hosted by comedian and broadcaster Tony Martin, with Matt Dower on the Pots n Pans. The concept is flawed at best, the callers are highly suspect, and the whole thing is in constant danger of flying off the rails. Enjoy! (Sensitive listeners should note that Tony has done his best to ensure the podcast is free of problematic content.) WARNING: Problematic content.

With the first episode now launched, if you’re a hardcore fan of Martin’s theatre-of-the-mind and wacky audio grabs, this is for you. In a mock-style radio shift, Martin explains that it’s purely just him and Dower putting the show together, throwing in audio grabs, ‘long time listeners / first time callers’, what he’s found on YouTube (mainly watching the RSS feed of SomersCarroll uploading episodes of The Daryl Somers Show from 1982) and other topical pop culture references that he usually tweets about.

It’s a borderline love letter to his fans who have asked for this. So if you are waiting for Martin to get back onto radio full-time, this is the podcast for you.

