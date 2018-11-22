“Mick and myself are knackered, and it’s time for this program to have a bit of a lie-down”

On this day 20 years ago – November 23, 1998 – our favourite bunch of radio nutbags Tony Martin and Mick Molloy made the announcement that after four years of the highly successful drive show Martin/Molloy, they were pulling up stumps.

Broadcasting across this big, brown, flat, mysterious, crazy country through the 2DAY Radio Network, Molloy and Martin, alongside the support team of various producers and talent, delivered laughs and toilet humour to millions of listeners, winning ratings points, and ARIA awards for their comedy albums.

While their final show was December 4, 1998 (more to come in a future article), here is the November 23rd episode with the announcement that we’ve dug out of the ChampagneComedy.com fan archives, with guests Russell Gilbert and Paul Hester for your enjoyment.