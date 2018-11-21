Nov 22

“What happens when a joke goes down like a lead balloon?”

In some rare footage from the ChampagneComedy.com fan archives, we dig into a feature shown on ABC’s TVTV from 1993 as The D-Generation dive into their second season.

In the video:

  • Tony Martin and Mick Molloy give an insight on how some jokes are roughly put together,
  • Rehearsals and critiques on performances
  • The feeling when a joke goes down like a lead balloon – Santo Cilauro and Judith Lucy explain
  • Judith Lucy joining the team
  • The demand of studio audience tickets
  • Achieving cult status

This is definitely champagne comedy.

Matt F

Media background for 12+ years. Producer. Lover of comedy. Loves nostalgia for the greater good.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.