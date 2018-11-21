“What happens when a joke goes down like a lead balloon?”

In some rare footage from the ChampagneComedy.com fan archives, we dig into a feature shown on ABC’s TVTV from 1993 as The D-Generation dive into their second season.
In the video:
- Tony Martin and Mick Molloy give an insight on how some jokes are roughly put together,
- Rehearsals and critiques on performances
- The feeling when a joke goes down like a lead balloon – Santo Cilauro and Judith Lucy explain
- Judith Lucy joining the team
- The demand of studio audience tickets
- Achieving cult status
This is definitely champagne comedy.