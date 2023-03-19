Working Dog starts posting more YouTube videos

If you’re still reminiscing about classic Late Show clips then you’re in for a treat! In recent weeks and months, Working Dog Productions has started posting a lot of Late Show videos on its YouTube channel either to coincide with current events (such as Red Hot Chili Peppers touring), or just to have a laugh. You’ll also find clips from other WD productions, such as Utopia, Have You Been Paying Attention, The Castle and of course, Frontline.

The video quality’s generally great too (but it looks like Rob’s Dick Smith impression in the following compilation could have been lifted directly from my crackly VHS recording!).

So what are you waiting for? Subscribe to the channel. While we have you, do subscribe to the Champagne Comedy podcast too! After reviewing all 40 episodes of The Late Show, we’re back and dissecting all things Frontline.

Get social Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Print

Email

