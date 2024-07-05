Jul 05 2024
Vote for Working Dog in the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards
“Dude, looks like a Logie!”
The Working Dog team have six chances out of four to win a C̶o̶p̶p̶e̶r̶ K̶r̶a̶z̶e̶e̶ 2024 TV Week Logie award, as voted by the general public.
To help you with your decision, we’ve highlighted the ones to look out for.
Visit the TV Week Logie Award site to cast and register your vote(s): tvweeklogies.com.au
** In order to make your vote count, you will need to register your details at the end of the voting form **
